  Yesterday, 11:07 PM
    TMali
    TMali is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,316

    Cool Hard to Find 650 Keihin Red Carb and DG intake.

    Off a running 650sx with all the bolt ons. Don't know the jets in it because I didn't want to bust up the paint lol. I just fogged the carb to get the gas out.

    This set up comes with the 42mm keihin red modified race carb, DG intake manifold, dual stage reeds and a K&N flame arrestor (in ok condition at best)

    $300 plus ship and fees

    20170918_210300.jpg
    20170918_210246.jpg
    20170918_210311.jpg
    20170918_210318.jpg
    20170918_210427.jpg
    20170918_210433.jpg
  Today, 12:06 AM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is online now
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    41
    Posts
    732

    Re: Hard to Find 650 Keihin Red Carb and DG intake.

    PM sent.
