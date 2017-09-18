|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Hard to Find 650 Keihin Red Carb and DG intake.
Off a running 650sx with all the bolt ons. Don't know the jets in it because I didn't want to bust up the paint lol. I just fogged the carb to get the gas out.
This set up comes with the 42mm keihin red modified race carb, DG intake manifold, dual stage reeds and a K&N flame arrestor (in ok condition at best)
$300 plus ship and fees
20170918_210300.jpg
20170918_210246.jpg
20170918_210311.jpg
20170918_210318.jpg
20170918_210427.jpg
20170918_210433.jpg
I dream skis
Re: Hard to Find 650 Keihin Red Carb and DG intake.
