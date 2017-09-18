pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:29 PM #1
    750 start/stop switches, lanyard style, qty 2

    Working pulls, could use a little exterior cleaning, but they work flawlessly. two different styles shown, I have one of each.
    $40 each shipped in continental USA.

    Great for replacing your 550 or 650 switches that don't have lanyards.

    images are upside down on imgur but you get the gist.

    https://imgur.com/a/jUGCz

    These are boxed up and are ready for immediate shipping. I take paypal!
  2. Today, 12:57 AM #2
    Re: 750 start/stop switches, lanyard style, qty 2

    PM Sent

