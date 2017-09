Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB R&D reed stuffers for Ultra 150 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Milford Ny Age 37 Posts 4 WTB R&D reed stuffers for Ultra 150 I am putting on some Buckshot aftermarket carbs on my ultra 150 and would like to find some r&d reed stuffers to put in as well. R&D doesn't make them anymore so I'm hoping someone out there has a set kicking around. Thanks 2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150 w/ Buckshot 48s, ada 42cc heads, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Solas impeller, Beach House sponsons, R&D extended nozzle, stinger mod, intake grate mod, trim mod, Umi stearing

2004 Kawasaki STX 15f w/ Riva air filter, R&D ride plate

2003 Kawasaki STX 12f

1996 Tigershark 900 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules