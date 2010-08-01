|
|
-
RFI MPEM w/ key
I have a MPEM with key and engine harness. Bought 2 skis from an auction. One runs, other didnt. Verified computer was good by swapping to running ski.
No idea what these go for, i understand im a new member. Have no problem shipping to a 3rd party trusted member for verification of working order.
Best offer
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules