Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '97 GSi Computer/Starting Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Antioch, Illinois Age 18 Posts 1 '97 GSi Computer/Starting Issue Hello,



I bought my '97 GSi a few months ago, and it worked great, it had only 40ish hours and I was happy. I went back to use it a few weeks later only to find it had over 100 hours when I left it at 50ish hours, just to add I did have the key and the watercraft does have DESS so it requires the special key which I had with me and not with the watercraft. I rode it all labor day weekend, worked fine, pulled it out. I try and start it this past weekend, turns out the battery died, I charged the battery, and now the jet ski has 190ish hours. Once again the jet ski counted hours without the engine running or the key being with it, and I have the only key to it. At that point I shrugged my shoulders and just said whatever until I realized the computer is on when ever the negative and positive and connected to the battery. I don't get any beeps when the key is on the DESS post, nothing. When I look back only a few times did it beep this summer, but it still started and the computer would turn on when the key was inserted. Now the computer is always on and it won't start. My next move is to diagnose it but I'm curious if anybody else has had this problem. I don't know if it could be a bad DESS post, bad MPEM, I don't really know. Thanks!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,610 Re: '97 GSi Computer/Starting Issue Your MPEM is bad. Common on the 97 model. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules