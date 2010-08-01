pxctoday

  Today, 06:33 PM #1
    devenson
    '97 GSi Computer/Starting Issue

    Hello,

    I bought my '97 GSi a few months ago, and it worked great, it had only 40ish hours and I was happy. I went back to use it a few weeks later only to find it had over 100 hours when I left it at 50ish hours, just to add I did have the key and the watercraft does have DESS so it requires the special key which I had with me and not with the watercraft. I rode it all labor day weekend, worked fine, pulled it out. I try and start it this past weekend, turns out the battery died, I charged the battery, and now the jet ski has 190ish hours. Once again the jet ski counted hours without the engine running or the key being with it, and I have the only key to it. At that point I shrugged my shoulders and just said whatever until I realized the computer is on when ever the negative and positive and connected to the battery. I don't get any beeps when the key is on the DESS post, nothing. When I look back only a few times did it beep this summer, but it still started and the computer would turn on when the key was inserted. Now the computer is always on and it won't start. My next move is to diagnose it but I'm curious if anybody else has had this problem. I don't know if it could be a bad DESS post, bad MPEM, I don't really know. Thanks!!
  Today, 07:17 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: '97 GSi Computer/Starting Issue

    Your MPEM is bad. Common on the 97 model.
