Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki X2 650 parts needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Upstate NY Age 36 Posts 45 Kawasaki X2 650 parts needed So far I need (2) Flame arrestors with adapters to fit Mikuni SBN 44



Im sure I will find more things needed as I go through both skis..Please msg me or post price including shipping to 12078.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules