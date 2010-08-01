Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RX DI possible water in the air comp? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Alabama Age 35 Posts 1 RX DI possible water in the air comp? I have an RX DI that had a ring melt halfway through last summer at a little over 200hrs. I had no experience rebuilding seadoo motors but i got a top end kit and went to work. After spending half the summer just getting 2 seized head bolts out we finally got the new pistons and rings and gaskets in. The bad part is that we pried on the gap between the head and jugs trying to get the head off and galged up the head and top of the jugs. i got a new head but attempted to use the old jugs with limited success. basically it doesnt get good compression about 90psi in each cylinder and droplets of water form around the head gasket. it runs but it doesnt fire right at full throttle.... you can go about half throttle ok but anything over that starts to loose power. I bought new jugs and i'm about to start the job of putting those in but this whole time i've had a feeling that it was something fuel related with how its running.... so yesterday when i pulled the fuel rail off to get started i noticed what seems like oily water coming from the braided high pressure air hose that connects the air compressor to the fuel rail... and a little in the fuel rail. not alot mind you, it wasnt pouring out but it was enough to wet the tip of my finger and to see it inside the fuel rail where the hose had connected.

anyone ever seen anything like that?

think its just the compression causing the issue or think it could be fuel related as well?

