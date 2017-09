Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mid '80s JS550 E-box in working order. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Knoxville, TN Posts 6 Mid '80s JS550 E-box in working order. I need a mid 80s Ebox in working order for a ski I'm building. Don't want to go the nice fancy rebuilt ebay road yet for $350..



Hopefully someone has one laying around.



Call or text Steve

843-412-5262

