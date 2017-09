Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mirrors relocation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location California Age 34 Posts 6 Mirrors relocation Has anybody relocated their mirrors on an old 06 vx110?

I know they break easily on the stock location.

I have a 06 VX Sport and am trying to install mirrors on it. I got the mirrors for free so why not.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Oskar Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules