  Today, 11:41 AM #1
    skidooseadoo
    skidooseadoo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie skidooseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    49
    Posts
    9

    550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue

    Ive built 2 conversion ski's.

    Boat 1

    91 550 sx, 750 small pin, Dual 40mm carbs, Watcon plate, 550 coupler, Westcoast exhaust, pjs ride plate, RD scooper grate,19 skat in a 550sx pump.

    Boat 2

    90 550sx, 750 small pin, dual 40mm carbs, Rhass plate set back, 750 coupler, mariner exhaust, ocean pro ride plate, RD scooper grate, 20 skat in a 550 sx pump.

    My question??????

    Boat #2 has a major porpoising issue at 30 mph. Is this because the engine was installed in the rear position because I used the 750 Coupler????? Im 5'10", 195lbs and an average rider.

    Thanx....Doo
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:56 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    908

    Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue

    You and I weigh the same. I remember trying the PJS plate on my 93 550sx 650 conversion and it had noticeably more nose pressure. Typically I have to put a lot of weight forward over the bars to get mine to stay hooked up. Try swapping plates. Also, take a look at the end caps on Boat #2. Maybe they hang down a little more than Boat #1 causing the porpoise. Are you running OEM fuel tanks? The oversized tanks with 5 gals in them def helping in adding nose weight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:07 PM #3
    skidooseadoo
    skidooseadoo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie skidooseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    49
    Posts
    9

    Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue

    Are you referring to the sponsons?????
    I have a 5 gal westcoast tank on it way for Boat 2.

    Also Boat 1 has a gutted 550 waterbox. Boat 2 has a PJS rear exhaust 650 water box.

    I always thought the issue was the motor being set back more with the Rhass plate. or maybe that only a small amount of weight shift.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:44 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    908

    Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue

    I wasn't referring to the sponsons, but I do have those removed on my 93 hull. If you look at the last 3 inches on the rear of the hull you will see a joint were 2 pieces come together. I'll try and find a good pic. Did you ride this hull prior to putting the 750 in with the 1'' set back?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:52 PM #5
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    908

    Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=87657

    this is what I was trying to describe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:28 PM #6
    skidooseadoo
    skidooseadoo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie skidooseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    49
    Posts
    9

    Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue

    Thanx. I'll check that out.
    But as a 550 it never had this porpoising issue
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
