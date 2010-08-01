Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Ontario Age 49 Posts 9 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue Ive built 2 conversion ski's.



Boat 1



91 550 sx, 750 small pin, Dual 40mm carbs, Watcon plate, 550 coupler, Westcoast exhaust, pjs ride plate, RD scooper grate,19 skat in a 550sx pump.



Boat 2



90 550sx, 750 small pin, dual 40mm carbs, Rhass plate set back, 750 coupler, mariner exhaust, ocean pro ride plate, RD scooper grate, 20 skat in a 550 sx pump.



My question??????



Boat #2 has a major porpoising issue at 30 mph. Is this because the engine was installed in the rear position because I used the 750 Coupler????? Im 5'10", 195lbs and an average rider.



Thanx....Doo #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 908 Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue You and I weigh the same. I remember trying the PJS plate on my 93 550sx 650 conversion and it had noticeably more nose pressure. Typically I have to put a lot of weight forward over the bars to get mine to stay hooked up. Try swapping plates. Also, take a look at the end caps on Boat #2. Maybe they hang down a little more than Boat #1 causing the porpoise. Are you running OEM fuel tanks? The oversized tanks with 5 gals in them def helping in adding nose weight. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Ontario Age 49 Posts 9 Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue Are you referring to the sponsons?????

I have a 5 gal westcoast tank on it way for Boat 2.



Also Boat 1 has a gutted 550 waterbox. Boat 2 has a PJS rear exhaust 650 water box.



I always thought the issue was the motor being set back more with the Rhass plate. or maybe that only a small amount of weight shift. #4 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 908 Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue I wasn't referring to the sponsons, but I do have those removed on my 93 hull. If you look at the last 3 inches on the rear of the hull you will see a joint were 2 pieces come together. I'll try and find a good pic. Did you ride this hull prior to putting the 750 in with the 1'' set back? #5 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 908 Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=87657



this is what I was trying to describe #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Ontario Age 49 Posts 9 Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue Thanx. I'll check that out.

But as a 550 it never had this porpoising issue Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules