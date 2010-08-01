|
550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue
Ive built 2 conversion ski's.
Boat 1
91 550 sx, 750 small pin, Dual 40mm carbs, Watcon plate, 550 coupler, Westcoast exhaust, pjs ride plate, RD scooper grate,19 skat in a 550sx pump.
Boat 2
90 550sx, 750 small pin, dual 40mm carbs, Rhass plate set back, 750 coupler, mariner exhaust, ocean pro ride plate, RD scooper grate, 20 skat in a 550 sx pump.
My question??????
Boat #2 has a major porpoising issue at 30 mph. Is this because the engine was installed in the rear position because I used the 750 Coupler????? Im 5'10", 195lbs and an average rider.
Thanx....Doo
Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue
You and I weigh the same. I remember trying the PJS plate on my 93 550sx 650 conversion and it had noticeably more nose pressure. Typically I have to put a lot of weight forward over the bars to get mine to stay hooked up. Try swapping plates. Also, take a look at the end caps on Boat #2. Maybe they hang down a little more than Boat #1 causing the porpoise. Are you running OEM fuel tanks? The oversized tanks with 5 gals in them def helping in adding nose weight.
Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue
Are you referring to the sponsons?????
I have a 5 gal westcoast tank on it way for Boat 2.
Also Boat 1 has a gutted 550 waterbox. Boat 2 has a PJS rear exhaust 650 water box.
I always thought the issue was the motor being set back more with the Rhass plate. or maybe that only a small amount of weight shift.
Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue
I wasn't referring to the sponsons, but I do have those removed on my 93 hull. If you look at the last 3 inches on the rear of the hull you will see a joint were 2 pieces come together. I'll try and find a good pic. Did you ride this hull prior to putting the 750 in with the 1'' set back?
Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue
Re: 550sx-750 conversion Ski's........porpoising issue
Thanx. I'll check that out.
But as a 550 it never had this porpoising issue
