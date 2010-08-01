Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 XPL Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 1 99 XPL Build Need some input from everyone. Got a mint beautiful 99 XPL. Was abandoned at marina 5years ago, bad stator. Well, no fogging oil, and cover, engine is toast. Crank seized, top end rusted (can be cleaned and bored over).



Now i was watching some rebuilt 951 on ebay, went to order, and they both sold quick.



I just bought 2x GTX RFI with the 787 from a local bank auction. I have no plans on trying to register them, or ride, so im stripping completely.



Would you A. Sell off the 787 skis (Engines, comp, wire harness, fuel pump), or B. Swap a 787 RFI into the XPL and call it a day?



Im a full time tech, and have rebuilt these seadoos engines 100s of times. So im thinking i should just sell off the 787 parts and build the 951.

