  Today, 07:24 AM
    Jeelwell
    Yamaha 650/701 whole pump assembly

    Pump is out of a mint, freshwater '93 Yamaha VXR Pro. Beautiful shape and perfect working order. Make reasonable offer.
  Today, 07:25 AM
    Jeelwell
    Re: Yamaha 650/701 whole pump assembly

    I also have the multi gauge(no cracks, worked good on ski) and some other misc parts.
