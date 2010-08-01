Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 ultra 150 dies after 10 sec #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location stockholm Age 32 Posts 2 2002 ultra 150 dies after 10 sec Hi everyone!



I bought a ultra 150 with a bad crankshaft as a project, engine came in parts.

After buying a new crankshaft and replacing all gaskets and installing everything it starts up but then dies about 10 seconds in.

when i try to start it again it it's very hard to start but fires up after a few attempts and then dies like before.

I took it down to the ramp and started the ski on the trailer and after a while a managed to get it running if i hold down the throttle, WOT is 4000 rpm and if I let off the throttle it dies. everytime dies it's hard to fire it up again.



it also have a warning light on the display and fuel gauge says empty even though its almost full.



I did compression check and it reads 120,120,120.

two of the spark plugs looked dry and one looked wet and black.



Do you guys have any suggestions of what could be wrong with it?

Would be very thankful for any advice I can get!





here is a video when trying to start it on land if it could help.



