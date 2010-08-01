pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:36 AM #1
    zeski25
    zeski25 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Jupiter Fl
    Age
    26
    Posts
    26

    Misc New and used yamaha superjet/blaster parts billet levers oem and aftermarket

    Tons of new and used parts PM or text 561-693-9177 for pictures

    NEW:::::::

    Yamaha Superjet Intake Grate All Years $29 shipped

    2016 Yamaha Superjet Steering Cable Take Off $79 shipped

    2016 Yamaha Superjet Reed Cages New Full Set $89 shipped

    Lightened Flywheel Yamaha Superjet/Blaster 61x $139 shipped 2 available

    Yamaha OEM Pump Shoe New $109 retail $79 shipped

    Dakine Foot Strap X Lace $55 + retail $36 shipped 4 available

    SBT Bearing installer tool designed for seadoo but also works on other misc bearings $15 shipped

    Extended Rear Bow Eye Blue Desgined so rider can use extra thick padding $15 shipped

    Free Ride Innovations Skeleton Throttle Lever Black x2- Blue x1 Lite Blue x1-Silver x1-Red x1 $79 shipped

    Blowsion Trim Lever Black x1 $44 shipped

    Free Ride Innovations Skeleton Trim Lever Silver $79 shipped

    Freeride Innovations Engine Savers 2x silver 1x blue $49 Shipped

    Freeride Innovations Pro Limiting Rope $36 shipped

    Freeride Innovations Standard Limiting Rope $24 shipped

    SBT Yamaha Motor Mount XL XR XLT SR FX AR SX 1999-2006 PN #37-403 $124 for x4 shipped

    SBT Kawasaki SXR Steering Cable $39 shipped

    RRP Spring Block for billet aftermarket pole brackets $17 shipped PN SP-BL-RRP

    SBT Universal Flywheel Puller PN 80-104 4x available $19 shipped

    SBT Drive Shaft Tool YAM SJ Style Pumps PN 80-401-10 $15 shipped

    SBT Seadoo Flywheel Puller Tool 800/951 PN 80-107 $19 shipped

    SBT Seadoo 951 Exhaust Wrench PN 80-109 $14 shipped

    Hot Products Billet Bow Eye Blue $14 shipped

    Freeride Innovations Bypass Fittings Blue $12 shipped

    Maxima Ratio Rite With Cap $14 shipped

    WSM Kawasaki Top End Kit 750 .25 mm over PN 010-821-11 $109 shipped

    Wamiltons/Thrust Innovations Bearing Style Trim Cable Should also fit Skat $89 shipped

    Billet Superjet Stubbie Cone $34 shipped

    Billet Blowsion Bow Eye Green $14 shipped

    Freeride Innovaitons Hull Hooks Billet Black 4x available $9 shipped each

    New Take Off Superjet Exhaust Manifold and chamber $109 shipped




    USED::::::

    Used Power Factor Manifold and Waterbox With Fresh Black Powder Coat $569 shipped

    2015 Yamaha Superjet Steering Cable USED 1 Year use $59 shipped

    OEM Coupler Kit and Dampner $34 shipped

    Used Dual Bilge Set up With Hoses and Clamps No Base $34 shipped

    Used Superjet 95-2016 Mid Shaft 1 year old and Coupler $49 shipped

    Used Yamaha 61x Air Box complete "screen not pictured" with Primer Hole $39 shipped

    Used 1 inch Custom Set Back Superjet Bed Plates uses GP760 Mid Shaft $129 "cost me around $350 to make and worked wonders on my superjet hull"

    Used Superjet Motor Mounts 3 of them $24 shipped

    Used Yamaha Start Stop Extension Wire Lead 6R7-82553-01-00 great if you're using a sit down engine and have a ton of slack in your lines. 1 year old $69 retail $39 shipped

    Used Freeride Innovations Billet Throttle Wheel $14 shipped great shape

    Used Yamaha 650/701/760 E Box Cover Plastic great shape $22 shipped

    Used Superjet Hood Latch with backing Plate $49 shipped

    Used Plastic Superjet Steering Nozzle With Ball Stud 90-07 $23 shipped

    Used Yamaha Sit Down Trim Ring With Ball Stud $14 shipped

    Used SBT Starter Works Great Turns a 1200 dasa over no problem lol "it was for emergencies" $69 shipped

    Used 2016 take off Superjet Gas Cap $15 shipped
    Last edited by zeski25; Today at 12:36 AM.
    08 Wammer Superjet
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 