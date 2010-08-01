Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc New and used yamaha superjet/blaster parts billet levers oem and aftermarket #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location Jupiter Fl Age 26 Posts 26 Misc New and used yamaha superjet/blaster parts billet levers oem and aftermarket Tons of new and used parts PM or text 561-693-9177 for pictures



NEW:::::::



Yamaha Superjet Intake Grate All Years $29 shipped



2016 Yamaha Superjet Steering Cable Take Off $79 shipped



2016 Yamaha Superjet Reed Cages New Full Set $89 shipped



Lightened Flywheel Yamaha Superjet/Blaster 61x $139 shipped 2 available



Yamaha OEM Pump Shoe New $109 retail $79 shipped



Dakine Foot Strap X Lace $55 + retail $36 shipped 4 available



SBT Bearing installer tool designed for seadoo but also works on other misc bearings $15 shipped



Extended Rear Bow Eye Blue Desgined so rider can use extra thick padding $15 shipped



Free Ride Innovations Skeleton Throttle Lever Black x2- Blue x1 Lite Blue x1-Silver x1-Red x1 $79 shipped



Blowsion Trim Lever Black x1 $44 shipped



Free Ride Innovations Skeleton Trim Lever Silver $79 shipped



Freeride Innovations Engine Savers 2x silver 1x blue $49 Shipped



Freeride Innovations Pro Limiting Rope $36 shipped



Freeride Innovations Standard Limiting Rope $24 shipped



SBT Yamaha Motor Mount XL XR XLT SR FX AR SX 1999-2006 PN #37-403 $124 for x4 shipped



SBT Kawasaki SXR Steering Cable $39 shipped



RRP Spring Block for billet aftermarket pole brackets $17 shipped PN SP-BL-RRP



SBT Universal Flywheel Puller PN 80-104 4x available $19 shipped



SBT Drive Shaft Tool YAM SJ Style Pumps PN 80-401-10 $15 shipped



SBT Seadoo Flywheel Puller Tool 800/951 PN 80-107 $19 shipped



SBT Seadoo 951 Exhaust Wrench PN 80-109 $14 shipped



Hot Products Billet Bow Eye Blue $14 shipped



Freeride Innovations Bypass Fittings Blue $12 shipped



Maxima Ratio Rite With Cap $14 shipped



WSM Kawasaki Top End Kit 750 .25 mm over PN 010-821-11 $109 shipped



Wamiltons/Thrust Innovations Bearing Style Trim Cable Should also fit Skat $89 shipped



Billet Superjet Stubbie Cone $34 shipped



Billet Blowsion Bow Eye Green $14 shipped



Freeride Innovaitons Hull Hooks Billet Black 4x available $9 shipped each



New Take Off Superjet Exhaust Manifold and chamber $109 shipped









USED::::::



Used Power Factor Manifold and Waterbox With Fresh Black Powder Coat $569 shipped



2015 Yamaha Superjet Steering Cable USED 1 Year use $59 shipped



OEM Coupler Kit and Dampner $34 shipped



Used Dual Bilge Set up With Hoses and Clamps No Base $34 shipped



Used Superjet 95-2016 Mid Shaft 1 year old and Coupler $49 shipped



Used Yamaha 61x Air Box complete "screen not pictured" with Primer Hole $39 shipped



Used 1 inch Custom Set Back Superjet Bed Plates uses GP760 Mid Shaft $129 "cost me around $350 to make and worked wonders on my superjet hull"



Used Superjet Motor Mounts 3 of them $24 shipped



Used Yamaha Start Stop Extension Wire Lead 6R7-82553-01-00 great if you're using a sit down engine and have a ton of slack in your lines. 1 year old $69 retail $39 shipped



Used Freeride Innovations Billet Throttle Wheel $14 shipped great shape



Used Yamaha 650/701/760 E Box Cover Plastic great shape $22 shipped



Used Superjet Hood Latch with backing Plate $49 shipped



Used Plastic Superjet Steering Nozzle With Ball Stud 90-07 $23 shipped



Used Yamaha Sit Down Trim Ring With Ball Stud $14 shipped



Used SBT Starter Works Great Turns a 1200 dasa over no problem lol "it was for emergencies" $69 shipped



Used 2016 take off Superjet Gas Cap $15 shipped

