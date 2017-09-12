|
|
-
88 Kawasaki 650sx w/ 750 swap, Blowsion custom paint, etc...
Selling my vintage 88 650sx with tons of aftermarket including a custom Blowsion colors flame paint job with translucent paint (changes from blue to purple) Other goodies include: 750 small pin with low hrs on a Wiseco top end, zero lightened flywheel, milled stock head, Mikuni SBN 44 carb & R&D manifold. Ski also has a rare and sought after Factory pipe, 750 electronics, Skat Trak 9/17 impeller, ocean pro ride plate, aluminum bars, bilge pump with Blowsion toggle switch, billet finger throttle & old school jet trim mat kit. This is a hard one to sell, but it rarely gets ridden, so its time for someone else to enjoy.bTitle in my name and ready to rock. Ski has some nics/scratches, but is still looks really sweet. Asking $2300 obo. No low ballers please as I am not desperate to sell. Ski is located in Salem, OR
