Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 Kawasaki 650sx w/ 750 swap, Blowsion custom paint, etc... #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Salem, OR Age 34 Posts 596 88 Kawasaki 650sx w/ 750 swap, Blowsion custom paint, etc... Selling my vintage 88 650sx with tons of aftermarket including a custom Blowsion colors flame paint job with translucent paint (changes from blue to purple) Other goodies include: 750 small pin with low hrs on a Wiseco top end, zero lightened flywheel, milled stock head, Mikuni SBN 44 carb & R&D manifold. Ski also has a rare and sought after Factory pipe, 750 electronics, Skat Trak 9/17 impeller, ocean pro ride plate, aluminum bars, bilge pump with Blowsion toggle switch, billet finger throttle & old school jet trim mat kit. This is a hard one to sell, but it rarely gets ridden, so its time for someone else to enjoy.bTitle in my name and ready to rock. Ski has some nics/scratches, but is still looks really sweet. Asking $2300 obo. No low ballers please as I am not desperate to sell. Ski is located in Salem, OR

IMG_20170912_165539068.jpg

IMG_20170912_165227170.jpg

IMG_20170912_165204505.jpg

IMG_20170917_182735834.jpg

IMG_20170912_165446626.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules