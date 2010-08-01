pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:37 PM #1
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    47
    Posts
    321

    kawasaki X2 modified westcoast

    Has a full westcoast set up. Dual 38's westcoast pipe and head, bilge pump, toploader intake rideplate, scat trak prop, renthal bars with billet bilge switch, aluminum charging flywheel. 1500$ located in Michigan north of Detroit.
    x2.JPGx2-1.JPGx2-2.JPG
    Last edited by jetskiyer; Yesterday at 11:38 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 