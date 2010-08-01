|
kawasaki X2 modified westcoast
Has a full westcoast set up. Dual 38's westcoast pipe and head, bilge pump, toploader intake rideplate, scat trak prop, renthal bars with billet bilge switch, aluminum charging flywheel. 1500$ located in Michigan north of Detroit.
