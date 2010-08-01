Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki X2 modified westcoast #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2008 Location michigan Age 47 Posts 321 kawasaki X2 modified westcoast Has a full westcoast set up. Dual 38's westcoast pipe and head, bilge pump, toploader intake rideplate, scat trak prop, renthal bars with billet bilge switch, aluminum charging flywheel. 1500$ located in Michigan north of Detroit.

x2.JPGx2-1.JPGx2-2.JPG

