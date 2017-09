Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Ultra #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location United States Posts 41 Kawasaki Ultra Looking for a good set of Ulta cases. Rear balance gear exploded and knocked a good size hole in my cases. The ski surprisingly still runs, got me back home on the 56 mile river ride I was on. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules