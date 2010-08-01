Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP Engine Rebuild and Carb Rebuild problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 50 Posts 2 96 XP Engine Rebuild and Carb Rebuild problems So I just got my engine back from being rebuilt. I decided to go ahead and rebuild the carbs also. I put the engine in today and it doesn't seem like there is any gas getting to the carbs or the spark plug holes(It won't start). I was very careful in rebuilding the carbs but obviously, I screwed something up and am not sure how to troubleshoot to figure out what is wrong. The only thing I can figure is the spring under the flap that covers the needle and seat was a little longer than the one that came out. Would this cause the issue I am having or something else? It is possible I could have crossed the fuel lines maybe? I don't think I did though...hmmmmm. Last edited by Case1; Today at 05:40 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules