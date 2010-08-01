pxctoday

  Today, 05:39 PM
    Case1
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    TX
    Age
    50
    Posts
    2

    96 XP Engine Rebuild and Carb Rebuild problems

    So I just got my engine back from being rebuilt. I decided to go ahead and rebuild the carbs also. I put the engine in today and it doesn't seem like there is any gas getting to the carbs or the spark plug holes(It won't start). I was very careful in rebuilding the carbs but obviously, I screwed something up and am not sure how to troubleshoot to figure out what is wrong. The only thing I can figure is the spring under the flap that covers the needle and seat was a little longer than the one that came out. Would this cause the issue I am having or something else? It is possible I could have crossed the fuel lines maybe? I don't think I did though...hmmmmm.
    Last edited by Case1; Today at 05:40 PM.
