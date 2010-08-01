Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Primer Fuel Lines #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 326 Primer Fuel Lines At the suggestion of others here, I rerouted the fuel lines for the primer on the 550sx and on the x2 650mL. The inlet for the primer on both skis was previously installed via a "T" fitting installed in the fuel inlet line to the carburetor. The primer outlet was and remains installed on the carburetor to tank return line via a "T" fitting.



But the concern was that the primer was introducing air into the carburetor. In fact, since I use fuel-line.com translucent fuel line I could see 1/4" of air bubble following every 1/2" of fuel flowing to the carb.



I re-installed both ski's primer inlet lines to a dedicated port in the tank. If you delete your fuel selector switch (which had been done on both skis -- and which also has the potential for introducing air into the fuel inlet line) then you will have an extra port to do just this.



On the x2 650 I put some 1/4" Fast Flow Fuel line on the in-tank portion of the extra port and stuck a filter on the end of it.



On the 550sx I hooked the primer inlet line onto the shorter main tank fuel pick up and, as a result, the primer will not work once the fuel tank level drops below the shorter main tank fuel pick up. (But guess what, I don't need to use the primer as much now that there is less air in the fuel line!)



Hmmm can't seem to open your attachment. Says 'Invalid attachment'. Not quite sure what you mean without it mate!



But regardless of inline or "T" fitting, the primer plunger itself is a piston, which can leak over time, no? Thereby introducing air regardless of fitting, no? Learning Slowly... #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 326 Re: Primer Fuel Lines Hmmm... I reduced the file size on these photos, hopefully they will show.



DSC03608- lq.jpg Last edited by E350; Today at 05:01 PM . Learning Slowly... #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alaska Age 65 Posts 297 Re: Primer Fuel Lines Another hmmm! Damned if I can even see the primer! Do you have a diagram maybe?

Your mod sounds very appealing but I would like to know what I'm doing first! lol

At least I can see these pics now though! lol

Thanks for sharing this mate. #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 326 Re: Primer Fuel Lines alaski: I will post up some pictures of the actual primers after I mix gas and we go out to ski to test the x2 650.



BUT three things:



1. This thread was about my rerouting of the primer lines to make them dedicated so as to not be a source of air intrusion into the carb fuel inlet line.



2. I am advocating the deletion of the fuel selector switch to eliminate that source of air intrusion (I would like other more experienced peoples' opinion on this). That is, if you ski close to your launch site and you have a buddy with you to tow you back home if you run out of fuel.



3. I am NOT necessarily advocating the replacement of a primer instead of a choke. If your ski starts consistently with a choke then keep the choke. I like chokes. If you change altitude with your ski (sometimes ski in the mountains, other times at the beach) a choke is a manual air/fuel adjuster in my newbie opinion. So keep it.



But if your ski does not start consistently and you don't want to be floating in the middle of the river where the wake boaters and 70 mph couch riders are blasting by or God forbid in the impact zone at the beach, a primer might be a good mod for you.



