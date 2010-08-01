pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:12 PM #1
    Evilslywalker20
    Evilslywalker20 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Age
    32
    Posts
    28

    Valve shim measuring onfx140

    The service Manuel doesn't show when and where and to measure the gap on the valve buckets on a fx140 head. The person that tore the motor apart did not lebel where they went so now I have 12 small tiny circle shins that sit on top of the valaves and need to know the process how to measure .. anyone done this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:22 PM #2
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,206

    Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140

    some shims have numbers on them ,most of the time they are worn off , a micrometer is the correct tool to measure shims "however most people dont have one in their tool box , a digital vernier caliper will get you a ballpark sizing , with any luck all your shims will be the same size , post back your findings and someone will instruct you on how to do your model engine,
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:58 PM #3
    Evilslywalker20
    Evilslywalker20 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Age
    32
    Posts
    28

    Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140

    Luckily the ski only had 24 hours on it when it hydrolocked.. all the numbers are very visable and I have them all laid out.. I just don't know what and how to measure to where each goes at...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:21 PM #4
    AC 46
    AC 46 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,879

    Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140

    What sizes are they?
    R.I.P. Super Sic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. AC 46,
  2. Evilslywalker20

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 