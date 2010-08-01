Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Valve shim measuring onfx140 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Tampa, Florida Age 32 Posts 28 Valve shim measuring onfx140 The service Manuel doesn't show when and where and to measure the gap on the valve buckets on a fx140 head. The person that tore the motor apart did not lebel where they went so now I have 12 small tiny circle shins that sit on top of the valaves and need to know the process how to measure .. anyone done this? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,206 Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140 some shims have numbers on them ,most of the time they are worn off , a micrometer is the correct tool to measure shims "however most people dont have one in their tool box , a digital vernier caliper will get you a ballpark sizing , with any luck all your shims will be the same size , post back your findings and someone will instruct you on how to do your model engine,



Originally Posted by hyosung

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) AC 46, Evilslywalker20 Posting Permissions

