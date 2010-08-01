|
|
-
Valve shim measuring onfx140
The service Manuel doesn't show when and where and to measure the gap on the valve buckets on a fx140 head. The person that tore the motor apart did not lebel where they went so now I have 12 small tiny circle shins that sit on top of the valaves and need to know the process how to measure .. anyone done this?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140
some shims have numbers on them ,most of the time they are worn off , a micrometer is the correct tool to measure shims "however most people dont have one in their tool box , a digital vernier caliper will get you a ballpark sizing , with any luck all your shims will be the same size , post back your findings and someone will instruct you on how to do your model engine,
2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767
modded X2 650
stock looking ZXI 900
""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """
Jerry Rigging is my specialty
.....
Originally Posted by hyosung
so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together "
"" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
-
Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140
Luckily the ski only had 24 hours on it when it hydrolocked.. all the numbers are very visable and I have them all laid out.. I just don't know what and how to measure to where each goes at...
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Valve shim measuring onfx140
R.I.P. Super Sic
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules