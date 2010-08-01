Hey all , i'm new to the forum and have only been riding for this year of 2017. i currently own a 91 650sx , and i have a spare 300hull that is in great shape. im going to be bored this winter and i was thinking about doing the 650 to 300hullswap. i have heard and seen the 650in a 550 hull with a few mods to the motor mounts, cables, and Ebox. i was wondering if this conversion is possible, and if you could steer me in the right direction to posts about other similar conversions...

anthing will help, i appreciate it.