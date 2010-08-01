|
|
-
650sx in js300 hull
Hey all , i'm new to the forum and have only been riding for this year of 2017. i currently own a 91 650sx , and i have a spare 300hull that is in great shape. im going to be bored this winter and i was thinking about doing the 650 to 300hullswap. i have heard and seen the 650in a 550 hull with a few mods to the motor mounts, cables, and Ebox. i was wondering if this conversion is possible, and if you could steer me in the right direction to posts about other similar conversions...
anthing will help, i appreciate it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules