The IJSBA Jettribe Best of the West Round 5&6 Amateur freestyle competition always a blast to witness. We were able to put this montage video of Keith Jacques who place 2nd in the series final with a total of 296 points. Hassan Abudawood took 1st in the series rounding out with 360 points. Bobby Briggs came in third with 283 points at the end of the series. Featured riders from Freestyle Amateur class: Keith Jacques (Stricker) Congratulations the winners and podium finishers from Rounds 5 & 6!
Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/3Hb7RiyT90g