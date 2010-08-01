Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie needs help moving the FX HO Cruiser! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Florida Posts 2 Newbie needs help moving the FX HO Cruiser! Hello,



I just purchased a 2014 FX HO Cruiser PWC right before the hurricane Irma from Michigan. I am located in South Florida. it is arrived after the hurricane which is 2 days ago on the top of another trailer. I am new to any type of watercrafts. Never own before and never pull before! But I already got used to it and went to ride within 2 days total of 3 hours! So jetski met with the saltwater at the very first time!



It came with a brand new Karavan WCA 1250. Since I purchased from a very well known dealer in MI and I never had a question mark about the adjustment of trailer bunk position. And I looked underneath to see what can be the best position, I think they already did a good job. But I still want experienced people to help me out from PWC community. I will share couple of picture as well!



Right before the arrival I was trying to put jetski in a 2 car garage with 2 car in it. I organized the garage and made some space behind one of my car to slide side way with Aqua AQ19 dolly which is already arrived before the jetski and I set up the bunks in wider position but I can switch to narrow setting easily if needed!



Of course I watch one of the YouTube video who was sliding the ski like a butter before purchased the dolly so it looked easy so I went ahead and purchased it but it didn't work as planned!



First of all this jetski is huge! 12feet by 5! I can still fit in the garage somehow if I can put it on the dolly! The problem is how to put on to dolly?



I read couple of different topics related to this and found out it will be easy to slide if I get Trailer Bunk Slides : http://www.surfixinc.com/surfix_trailer_bunkslides.html



But in the mean time since I have a hardtop jeep and I made up a heavy duty ratchet tie down straps on my ceiling to remove the top very easy and store in hanging position I thought It would be a good idea to pull the ski using the straps! Oh well it didn't work too well also one of the eye bolt that is attached to ceiling snapped side way and I tried too many different way such as making the slides wet and pushing any position a I can but it didn't work out!



So I will get the trailer bunk slides I hope it will work.



My first question is what do you think about the position of the bunk of my the trailer for this ski? If I do wider there is a possibility it can touch keel?



1a.jpg2a.jpg3a.jpg





My second question is What is your suggestion to move this heavy jetski?





4a.jpg





And final question is if I keep the dolly bunk as is , is that going to be a problem? Because I am seeing that trailer has angled bunks and my dolly is not angled! So since they are flat rectangular pieces i think Jetski can be sit much better on this position of the dolly bunks since it is also flat! So is that possible to slide on this position?



5a.jpg6a.jpg





