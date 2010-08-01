Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What could be the causes of these symptoms? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 317 What could be the causes of these symptoms? So, I was riding the '88 X2 650cc this afternoon WOT and it was doing what I have been complaining about, mainly it loses rpms when I pull the throttle the last 1/8 or so to the throttle stop (so I back off on the throttle some and the rpm's increase).



Then all of a sudden, wham the ski loses power and I almost go over bars, so I kill it. And feel in the intake grate for debris and there is none. Start back up and it starts fine but dies if I try to accelerate at all.



I just did a compression test. Spot on: 160psi - 160psi (both cylinders)



Spinning the engine with the starter reveals no bangy-bangy noises, rather it spins smooth as silk.



(In another thread, I am asking for advice on how to do a leak down test.)



Is this a piston port motor? How can I tell?



Is this a reed motor? How can I tell?



What are the symptoms when you blow up a reed? Learning Slowly... #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 317 Re: What could be the causes of these symptoms? OK, I found the manual online. Under engine specifications it says:



"2-stroke, vertical twin, piston reed valve,

water cooled

635 mL"



So it is a reed valve. The spark plugs are fuel or oil fouled. I will put new ones in tomorrow and fire it up.



And I will read about reeds... Learning Slowly... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules