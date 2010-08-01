pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:30 PM #1
    E350
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    317

    What could be the causes of these symptoms?

    So, I was riding the '88 X2 650cc this afternoon WOT and it was doing what I have been complaining about, mainly it loses rpms when I pull the throttle the last 1/8 or so to the throttle stop (so I back off on the throttle some and the rpm's increase).

    Then all of a sudden, wham the ski loses power and I almost go over bars, so I kill it. And feel in the intake grate for debris and there is none. Start back up and it starts fine but dies if I try to accelerate at all.

    I just did a compression test. Spot on: 160psi - 160psi (both cylinders)

    Spinning the engine with the starter reveals no bangy-bangy noises, rather it spins smooth as silk.

    (In another thread, I am asking for advice on how to do a leak down test.)

    Is this a piston port motor? How can I tell?

    Is this a reed motor? How can I tell?

    What are the symptoms when you blow up a reed?
    Learning Slowly...
  Yesterday, 11:03 PM #2
    E350
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    317

    Re: What could be the causes of these symptoms?

    OK, I found the manual online. Under engine specifications it says:

    "2-stroke, vertical twin, piston reed valve,
    water cooled
    635 mL"

    So it is a reed valve. The spark plugs are fuel or oil fouled. I will put new ones in tomorrow and fire it up.

    And I will read about reeds...
    Learning Slowly...
