Couple issues with the ski today... 89 JS550

Hoping I can get some direction with a couple issues I had today. 89 JS550, SBN44, BCW Intake, West Coast exhaust manifold, Coffman's exhaust.



First, there were 3 instances where I carved hard left hand turns and the motor just died instantly. Not a bog, just instantly died. Mounted back up and it would start right back up. My guess is that it has something to do with the water box (exhaust feeds into left side). Maybe too much water being dumped in there? The bypass is the stock 1/4"... Perhaps throw an aftermarket 3/8 to dry out the box a bit? Any other ideas? Carb related?



Second issue was hard starting after the ski sat for more than a few minutes. It felt and sounded rich every time I finally got it running and I had to feather the throttle quite a bit to clean it out. The most obvious issue is there is pressure build up in the tank. Yup, the check valve works and I have zero leaks throughout the entire fuel system... Which means I often hear a rush of escaping air every time I remove the gas cap. I'm assuming that fuel is pushing past the needle and flooding the motor. So, how necessary is that check valve? Especially since the line vents up through the pole? I may remove it just to see how it affects the flooding issue.

