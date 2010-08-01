Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How to Do 2-Stroke Leak Down Test #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 317 How to Do 2-Stroke Leak Down Test So, I was riding the '88 X2 650cc this afternoon WOT and it was doing what I have been complaining about, mainly it loses rpms when I pull the throttle the last 1/8 or so to the throttle stop (so I back off on the throttle some and the rpm's increase).



Then all of a sudden, wham the ski loses power and I almost go over bars, so I kill it. And feel in the intake grate for debris and there is none. Start back up and it starts fine but dies if I try to accelerate at all.



I just did a compression test. Spot on: 160psi - 160psi (both cylinders)



Spinning the engine with the starter reveals no bangy-bangy noises, rather it spins smooth as silk.



So a while ago I bought this OTC 5609 Cylinder Leakage Tester Kit. So, I rotated piston #1 until it looked like it was top dead center, screwed in the hose adapter, attached the leak down gauges, hooked up my compressor and



Dang the compressed air just pushed the piston down and I can hear air leaking probably out of the back cylinder because the spark plug is out of #2 cylinder too.



The leak down tester instructions say remove all spark plugs. But I am wondering is that the way to do it on a 2-stroke?



In other friggin' words, would you real gurus, clue me in on how to do a leak down test on a 2-cylinder 2-stroke engine like my wife's 650cc? Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 10:26 PM . Learning Slowly... #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location Kennewick WA Age 48 Posts 73 Re: How to Do 2-Stroke Leak Down Test Have a look at this. Good info here.

Have a look at this. Good info here.

http://www.klemmvintage.com/airleaks.htm

