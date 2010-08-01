Thread: WTB 550sx pump

|
|
-
WTB 550sx pump
want to buy a decent 550sx pump. dont really need the outlet or turn nozzle. just the vein section. and possibly the wear ring depending on condition. would also be interested in a skat 550sx impeller and 550sx driveshaft
Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 08:50 PM.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
-
Re: WTB 550sx pump
-
resident guru
Re: WTB 550sx pump
I've got all 3 plus other parts too. PM me.
Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane
want to buy a decent 550sx pump. dont really need the outlet or turn nozzle. just the vein section. and possibly the wear ring depending on condition. would also be interested in a skat 550sx impeller and 550sx driveshaft
-
