Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Primer bulb position #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alaska Age 65 Posts 293 Primer bulb position 93 650 Yamaha

What's the relative position of the primer bulb to filter carb etc.?

I have it after the filter. Can'tseem to get fuel through to the petpenis!

Not sucking air because nothing at all happens with penis off! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jakber Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules