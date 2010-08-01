|
Lopsided compression
Just bought a 91 kawasaki x2 that has been sitting for 20 years. I lived the cylinders, dropped in a fresh battery and pulled the plugs for a compression test. The front cylinder read 180psi. The rear read 15psi. Any idea what's wrong with the rear cylinder?
Re: Lopsided compression
Improper storage ,possibly a ring is rusted in the groove. Sitting for 20 years the cranks seals should be replaced, pull it apart and see.
Re: Lopsided compression
also if a ring is rusted good chance the crank is to, if its a nice ski pull it apart and see.
