Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Lopsided compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Concord,Ca Posts 13 Lopsided compression Just bought a 91 kawasaki x2 that has been sitting for 20 years. I lived the cylinders, dropped in a fresh battery and pulled the plugs for a compression test. The front cylinder read 180psi. The rear read 15psi. Any idea what's wrong with the rear cylinder? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 54 Posts 150 Re: Lopsided compression Improper storage ,possibly a ring is rusted in the groove. Sitting for 20 years the cranks seals should be replaced, pull it apart and see. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 54 Posts 150 Re: Lopsided compression also if a ring is rusted good chance the crank is to, if its a nice ski pull it apart and see. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

