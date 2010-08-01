|
|
-
Water Bulge Under the Mat
1990 JS550SX
The last trip on the river I got this big bulge of water under the mat, about 2/3 of the way back. After peeling back the mat, it is coming from the threaded insert on the floor of the tray.
Is this common? Is it just pressure from the pump area and all I need to do is seal the pump mounting bolts with some silicone? Or is there something else I need to do while I'm in there?
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Bionic racing
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules