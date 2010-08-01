|
|
-
97 GP1200 idle vibration
Hi how bad should the motor vibrate at idle on a 97 GP1200? I just installed a new motor and it runs great just vibrates a lot at idle? Thanks for your help
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 97 GP1200 idle vibration
The 1200 is known for shaking at idle. I thought the same thing when we first got ours going.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 97 GP1200 idle vibration
Shakes like a paint mixer.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Grumpy Old Guy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules