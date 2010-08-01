pxctoday

  Today, 11:55 AM #1
    jth528
    jth528 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    toledo/coldwater
    Age
    31
    Posts
    20

    97 GP1200 idle vibration

    Hi how bad should the motor vibrate at idle on a 97 GP1200? I just installed a new motor and it runs great just vibrates a lot at idle? Thanks for your help
  Today, 12:25 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,605

    Re: 97 GP1200 idle vibration

    The 1200 is known for shaking at idle. I thought the same thing when we first got ours going.
  Today, 01:01 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,718

    Re: 97 GP1200 idle vibration

    Shakes like a paint mixer.
