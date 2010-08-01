Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 GP1200 idle vibration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2008 Location toledo/coldwater Age 31 Posts 20 97 GP1200 idle vibration Hi how bad should the motor vibrate at idle on a 97 GP1200? I just installed a new motor and it runs great just vibrates a lot at idle? Thanks for your help #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,605 Re: 97 GP1200 idle vibration The 1200 is known for shaking at idle. I thought the same thing when we first got ours going. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

