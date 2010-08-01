Greetings! My 2007 Seadoo GTI 4-Tec standard has a replacement jet pump housing that's aluminum with a printed part number BRP 267000407. The challenge is that I ordered the nose cone (impeller cover) using the repair manual part #267000262 (WSM 003-415-03) but the OEM nose cone has three mounting holes that are equally spaced while the nose cone for the aluminum housing is asymmetrical (offset holes). I found a similar thread and they recommended part #267000428 (WSM 003-415-04) but when I received the new part, it too had symmetrical mounting holes. I looked at all the 2007 GTI variations and they all listed the same OEM number. Searching 2009 models with aluminum housing referred to the 267000428 nose cone. Rats! I suppose there is a remote possibility the wrong part came in a 267000428 part bag...dunno. I sincerely welcome any recommendations to order the correct nose cone with offset mounting holes and finally get this thing in the water. Thanks! Vr, Nelson