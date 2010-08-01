Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help! Can't find correct impeller cover (nose cone) for 4-TEC aluminum pump housing. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location SC Posts 1 Help! Can't find correct impeller cover (nose cone) for 4-TEC aluminum pump housing. Greetings! My 2007 Seadoo GTI 4-Tec standard has a replacement jet pump housing that's aluminum with a printed part number BRP 267000407. The challenge is that I ordered the nose cone (impeller cover) using the repair manual part #267000262 (WSM 003-415-03) but the OEM nose cone has three mounting holes that are equally spaced while the nose cone for the aluminum housing is asymmetrical (offset holes). I found a similar thread and they recommended part #267000428 (WSM 003-415-04) but when I received the new part, it too had symmetrical mounting holes. I looked at all the 2007 GTI variations and they all listed the same OEM number. Searching 2009 models with aluminum housing referred to the 267000428 nose cone. Rats! I suppose there is a remote possibility the wrong part came in a 267000428 part bag...dunno. I sincerely welcome any recommendations to order the correct nose cone with offset mounting holes and finally get this thing in the water. Thanks! Vr, Nelson Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

