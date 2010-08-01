Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: A little frustrating... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 25 Posts 97 A little frustrating... Had a fuel problem with my 650sx for the past couple weeks. It's been pretty annoying. Every time I take it out on the water after I take apart the carb, fuel pump, etc some new problem happens.



So it started a couple weeks ago when I took it out one evening and it was running really ruff at anything past half throttle. Ok, so I take apart the carb and fuel pump to find that the pump had a lot of crap in it. After more tests I found that the float needle also needed to replaced, still never ran right. Rode it a few days ago and it would only run at full speed, however it took FOREVER to get there. There was gas leaking all down the carb, I assumed my diaphragm was shot and replaced it with a new one. While all this was happening I took apart my carb multiple times to find out my idle jet was clogged twice. ( This is a long thread but bare with me here ) So this morning I rode it and it's doing the same problem as it was before I replaced the diaphragm, except not as bad. All my fuel lines are brand new from last year, My plugs are from the beginning of the season however have a good amount of use on them. What can this be?





Not an expert on the 650SX model. But does the gas tank have crud at the bottom of it? Maybe clean it out? Are there one way vents that might be failing and causing the flooding? I don't know what type of carb you have. But are all of the check valves in place? Are the check valves in good working order and not wrinkled or damaged?



I would also start with new plugs.





