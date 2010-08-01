Had a fuel problem with my 650sx for the past couple weeks. It's been pretty annoying. Every time I take it out on the water after I take apart the carb, fuel pump, etc some new problem happens.
So it started a couple weeks ago when I took it out one evening and it was running really ruff at anything past half throttle. Ok, so I take apart the carb and fuel pump to find that the pump had a lot of crap in it. After more tests I found that the float needle also needed to replaced, still never ran right. Rode it a few days ago and it would only run at full speed, however it took FOREVER to get there. There was gas leaking all down the carb, I assumed my diaphragm was shot and replaced it with a new one. While all this was happening I took apart my carb multiple times to find out my idle jet was clogged twice. ( This is a long thread but bare with me here ) So this morning I rode it and it's doing the same problem as it was before I replaced the diaphragm, except not as bad. All my fuel lines are brand new from last year, My plugs are from the beginning of the season however have a good amount of use on them. What can this be?
