  Today, 09:21 AM #1
    RandyBoBandy
    650sx in 300 hull

    Hey all , i'm new to the forum and have only been riding for this year of 2017. i currently own a 91 650sx , and i have a spare 300 hull that is in great shape. im going to be bored this winter and i was thinking about doing the 650 to 300 hull swap. i have heard and seen the 650 in a 550 hull with a few mods to the motor mounts, cables, and Ebox. i was wondering if this conversion is possible, and if you could steer me in the right direction to posts about other similar conversions...

    anthing will help, i appreciate it.
  Today, 10:39 AM #2
    89KAW650
    Re: 650sx in 300 hull

    Check out the individual build threads. There are a few builds there with good info. Do you have a JS300 or a 300sx hull? Big difference.
