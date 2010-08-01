Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx in 300 hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location New Hampshire Age 29 Posts 1 650sx in 300 hull Hey all , i'm new to the forum and have only been riding for this year of 2017. i currently own a 91 650sx , and i have a spare 300 hull that is in great shape. im going to be bored this winter and i was thinking about doing the 650 to 300 hull swap. i have heard and seen the 650 in a 550 hull with a few mods to the motor mounts, cables, and Ebox. i was wondering if this conversion is possible, and if you could steer me in the right direction to posts about other similar conversions...



anthing will help, i appreciate it.

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location Reno Posts 191 Re: 650sx in 300 hull Check out the individual build threads. There are a few builds there with good info. Do you have a JS300 or a 300sx hull? Big difference. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules