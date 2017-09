Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Seadoo XP 787 Jet Pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 458 WTB: Seadoo XP 787 Jet Pump My friend's jet pump just seized up due to bearing failure. So I am looking for a jet pump that will work on a 787 96 XP. Likely impeller too since it appears to have welded itself on.



Anyone know if any 140mm pump will work?

