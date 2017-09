Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 700 Yamaha jet ski. Run on a hose? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Illinois Age 51 Posts 1 96 700 Yamaha jet ski. Run on a hose? Does any one know or have a picture of which side of the ski to hook up a hose to the cooling system? There are two lines running to the back under the seat and I don't which side is the pick up side. I was thinking it would be the one opposite the exhaust side? #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 32 Posts 650 Re: 96 700 Yamaha jet ski. Run on a hose? Normally there's a plug you remove and install a barb for your flush kit to attach to. Where the red arrow is pointing. Attached Images flush.JPG (78.0 KB, 0 views) My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Squarenosed Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

