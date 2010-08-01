pxctoday

    ALM MOTOR SPORTS
    07 Sts 15f low hrs located in New Jersey

    06 Stx 15 f Waverunner, seats 3 runs great and strong Low Hrs 4 stroke, very fast no trailer and motor is very clean,$3500 If trailer is needed I can get u a new one for a extra $675. And dbls for $1375 all galvanized Any question contact me thank you. 8564664295
    8564664295 or email IMG_2463.JPGIMG_2728.JPGIMG_2725.JPGIMG_2751.JPGIMG_2747.JPGIMG_2753.JPG
