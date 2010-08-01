Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 rxt 260 located in new jersey only $6300 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2005 Location Sicklerville Nj 08081 Age 45 Posts 74 2012 rxt 260 located in new jersey only $6300 2012 Seadoo Rxt 260 Waverunner, 4 stroke 3 seater with ibr and a lot of storage, just runs fantastic "will water Text with cash in hand" ski never left the SEADOO marina it was in and out storage, that mean when your ready the go ride they put it in the water and when your done they pull it out wash it flush and spray dwn with SEADOO lube to protect everything. Ski supercharger was done at 200 hrs and ski now has 242 and was just checked over and has compression check and all came back perfect. Ski is a one owner!! $6300 with out trailer or with new trailer not pictured ad another $475 it's a great deal. Ski comes with cover and both keys and is super condition. Call or email 8564664295 IMG_2006.JPGIMG_2080.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

