|
|
-
03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!
1st time out this season ski died and now just clicks when you hit the start button. Solenoid was replaced and starter was removed and spins when direct power is put to it. Could the electrical box be bad? What else can it be??? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!
Bad battery,bad ground cable....
Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 06:17 PM.
-
Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!
The battery was new, I'll check the ground. Are you talking about the battery ground?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!
There is only one ground & I see new batterys that are bad all the time.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules