  1. Today, 06:11 PM #1
    LOUIS13
    03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!

    1st time out this season ski died and now just clicks when you hit the start button. Solenoid was replaced and starter was removed and spins when direct power is put to it. Could the electrical box be bad? What else can it be??? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
  2. Today, 06:16 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!

    Bad battery,bad ground cable....
  3. Today, 06:35 PM #3
    LOUIS13
    Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!

    The battery was new, I'll check the ground. Are you talking about the battery ground?
  4. Today, 07:01 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!!

    There is only one ground & I see new batterys that are bad all the time.
