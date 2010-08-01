Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 2 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!! 1st time out this season ski died and now just clicks when you hit the start button. Solenoid was replaced and starter was removed and spins when direct power is put to it. Could the electrical box be bad? What else can it be??? Any help would be greatly appreciated! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,716 Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!! Bad battery,bad ground cable.... Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 06:17 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 2 Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!! The battery was new, I'll check the ground. Are you talking about the battery ground? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,716 Re: 03 GP1300R won't crank over...just clicks! HELP!!! There is only one ground & I see new batterys that are bad all the time. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

