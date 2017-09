Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 gsx ltd 951 $250 NY #1 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 33 Posts 1,009 99 gsx ltd 951 $250 NY Just won this on ebay...didnt realize how far shelter island was from me....anyone want it? Guy said it runs but water is getting in hull. He has papers for it. $250







Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk 96 sxi

88 650 sx

87 x2 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,682 Re: 99 gsx ltd 951 $250 NY I'll take it if he can wait 3 weeks for me to get down there.



Michael '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



