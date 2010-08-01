pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:20 PM #1
    LJRubi05
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    21
    Posts
    80

    1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out

    Will be parting a waveblaster 2 with a 760 in a week or two. Was going to build the ski but I have all kawasakis and it needs hull work.

    Complete ski minus the front storage lid. Will get pictures soon. Let me know what you'd be interested in.
    Learning what I can.
  2. Today, 03:32 PM #2
    SBrider
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,219
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out

    does it have a aftermarket prop
  3. Today, 03:43 PM #3
    LJRubi05
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    21
    Posts
    80

    Re: 1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out

    Not sure on that, believe its stock but I can check for you.
    Learning what I can.
