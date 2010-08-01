|
1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out
Will be parting a waveblaster 2 with a 760 in a week or two. Was going to build the ski but I have all kawasakis and it needs hull work.
Complete ski minus the front storage lid. Will get pictures soon. Let me know what you'd be interested in.
Re: 1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out
does it have a aftermarket prop
Re: 1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out
Not sure on that, believe its stock but I can check for you.
