1997 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Part out

Will be parting a waveblaster 2 with a 760 in a week or two. Was going to build the ski but I have all kawasakis and it needs hull work.



Complete ski minus the front storage lid. Will get pictures soon. Let me know what you'd be interested in.

does it have a aftermarket prop

Not sure on that, believe its stock but I can check for you.

