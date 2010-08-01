pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:53 PM #1
    2KPros
    2KPros is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 2KPros's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Hopatcong, NJ
    Posts
    5

    Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions

    Can anyone give some opinions on the quality of these 3 brands?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:23 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,601

    Re: Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions

    I like both the Cometic and Winderosa over the Gasket Technology but have used all with no issues whatsoever. I use Winderosa and WSM the most cause they are inexpensive and readily available.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 