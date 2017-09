Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Hopatcong, NJ Posts 5 Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions Can anyone give some opinions on the quality of these 3 brands?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,601 Re: Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions I like both the Cometic and Winderosa over the Gasket Technology but have used all with no issues whatsoever. I use Winderosa and WSM the most cause they are inexpensive and readily available. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



