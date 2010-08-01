|
Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions
Can anyone give some opinions on the quality of these 3 brands?
Thanks
Re: Cometic vs Gasket Technology vs Winderosa gaskets - Opinions
I like both the Cometic and Winderosa over the Gasket Technology but have used all with no issues whatsoever. I use Winderosa and WSM the most cause they are inexpensive and readily available.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
