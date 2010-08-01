Results 11 to 18 of 18 Thread: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine #11 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 54 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine The engine is a little dirty, could use some love forsure. He said it runs great and I'm gonna test it on Sunday for myself. The outside hull is clean, except for the handlepole but I'll be getting a new one anyways. IMG_0906.JPG #12 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 54 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine IMG_0907.JPG #13 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 54 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine Is it worth it? The speed is obviously faster than an 800 motor. Are they as reliable. Should I say go for it and get it or just look for a superjet or 800? #14 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 672 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine given state of SXR prices 5k seems high. im sure the person has more in it...but remember not many people are buying those. #15 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 54 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine Originally Posted by MTRHEAD Originally Posted by given state of SXR prices 5k seems high. im sure the person has more in it...but remember not many people are buying those.

I'm stuck between this for 5k, or a 2012 superjet for 4500. #16 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,601 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine Originally Posted by newtondeegan Originally Posted by In my area you can't even find an sxr for less than 6000. No one wants to get rid of their skis.

I'm stuck between this for 5k, or a 2012 superjet for 4500.



#17 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,601 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine In my area you can't even find an sxr for less than 6000. No one wants to get rid of their skis. To rebuild a 951, how much does it cost? Is it a super pricey fix?



#18 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 54 Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine You're comparing apples to oranges. You'll throw a ton of money at that Superjet to make it anywhere near as powerful as that 951.

