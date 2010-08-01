pxctoday

  Today, 01:47 PM #11
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    54

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    The engine is a little dirty, could use some love forsure. He said it runs great and I'm gonna test it on Sunday for myself. The outside hull is clean, except for the handlepole but I'll be getting a new one anyways. IMG_0906.JPG
  Today, 01:47 PM #12
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    54

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    IMG_0907.JPG
  Today, 02:22 PM #13
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    54

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    Is it worth it? The speed is obviously faster than an 800 motor. Are they as reliable. Should I say go for it and get it or just look for a superjet or 800?
  Today, 02:27 PM #14
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    672

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    given state of SXR prices 5k seems high. im sure the person has more in it...but remember not many people are buying those.
  Today, 02:33 PM #15
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    54

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    Quote Originally Posted by MTRHEAD View Post
    given state of SXR prices 5k seems high. im sure the person has more in it...but remember not many people are buying those.
    In my area you can't even find an sxr for less than 6000. No one wants to get rid of their skis.
    I'm stuck between this for 5k, or a 2012 superjet for 4500.
  Today, 03:03 PM #16
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,601

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    Quote Originally Posted by newtondeegan View Post
    In my area you can't even find an sxr for less than 6000. No one wants to get rid of their skis.
    I'm stuck between this for 5k, or a 2012 superjet for 4500.
    You're comparing apples to oranges. You'll throw a ton of money at that Superjet to make it anywhere near as powerful as that 951.
  Today, 03:05 PM #17
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,601

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    Quote Originally Posted by newtondeegan View Post
    To rebuild a 951, how much does it cost? Is it a super pricey fix?
    Full overhaul with all new guts (parts and labor at my shop) would be around $2k.
  Today, 03:47 PM #18
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Regular newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    54

    Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    You're comparing apples to oranges. You'll throw a ton of money at that Superjet to make it anywhere near as powerful as that 951.
    So you're saying I should just go for it and buy it?
