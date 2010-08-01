|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
The engine is a little dirty, could use some love forsure. He said it runs great and I'm gonna test it on Sunday for myself. The outside hull is clean, except for the handlepole but I'll be getting a new one anyways. IMG_0906.JPG
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
Is it worth it? The speed is obviously faster than an 800 motor. Are they as reliable. Should I say go for it and get it or just look for a superjet or 800?
-
I dream skis
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
given state of SXR prices 5k seems high. im sure the person has more in it...but remember not many people are buying those.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
In my area you can't even find an sxr for less than 6000. No one wants to get rid of their skis.
Originally Posted by MTRHEAD
given state of SXR prices 5k seems high. im sure the person has more in it...but remember not many people are buying those.
I'm stuck between this for 5k, or a 2012 superjet for 4500.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
You're comparing apples to oranges. You'll throw a ton of money at that Superjet to make it anywhere near as powerful as that 951.
Originally Posted by newtondeegan
In my area you can't even find an sxr for less than 6000. No one wants to get rid of their skis.
I'm stuck between this for 5k, or a 2012 superjet for 4500.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
Full overhaul with all new guts (parts and labor at my shop) would be around $2k.
Originally Posted by newtondeegan
To rebuild a 951, how much does it cost? Is it a super pricey fix?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: SXR800 Hull with a 951 engine
So you're saying I should just go for it and buy it?
Originally Posted by Myself
You're comparing apples to oranges. You'll throw a ton of money at that Superjet to make it anywhere near as powerful as that 951.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules