Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work? #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2007 Location dillon co. Age 54 Posts 1,177 motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work? don't know much about them, take any help I can get. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 900 Re: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work? Yes it should drop right in. 63M and 65U I believe share the same cases and crank. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:23 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 3,041 Re: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work? It will work on a 99 GP1200 but not so easy on an 01 GPR1200.



Chester Last edited by Chester; Today at 01:48 PM . Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

86 X2 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,601 Re: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work? Yep, GP hull will be a drop in. GPR hull requires a bit of extra work but can and has been done too. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

