  Today, 12:02 PM
    jrddillon
    resident guru
    motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work?

    don't know much about them, take any help I can get.
  Today, 12:22 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Re: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work?

    Yes it should drop right in. 63M and 65U I believe share the same cases and crank.
  Today, 01:47 PM
    Chester
    Re: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work?

    It will work on a 99 GP1200 but not so easy on an 01 GPR1200.

  Today, 02:25 PM
    Myself
    Re: motor swap 96 1100 venture into 99/01 gp1200 will it work?

    Yep, GP hull will be a drop in. GPR hull requires a bit of extra work but can and has been done too.
