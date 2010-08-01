|
Jetmate fuel delivery
So I've been working on this jetmate, I replaced the 650 with a 750 and it has dual keihin carbs on it. I've gone through the fuel tank cleaning everything ran a line straight to the carb and still can't get fuel to pump good enough to even idle, I have a primer bulb to prime the lines along with a primer to start the ski, the only way I can keep it running is shooting fuel in the carb.
Any ideas?? The motor/carbs came out of a running ski so I know it's not in that, do I need to run an external fuel pump?
