Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetmate fuel delivery #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 443 Jetmate fuel delivery So I've been working on this jetmate, I replaced the 650 with a 750 and it has dual keihin carbs on it. I've gone through the fuel tank cleaning everything ran a line straight to the carb and still can't get fuel to pump good enough to even idle, I have a primer bulb to prime the lines along with a primer to start the ski, the only way I can keep it running is shooting fuel in the carb.



Any ideas?? The motor/carbs came out of a running ski so I know it's not in that, do I need to run an external fuel pump?

