2002 Yamaha Superjet
I am selling my 2002 Yamaha Superjet 701. This thing is super clean! It starts instantly, runs, and rides like new. All stock besides bars, Blowsion finger throttle and bilge on a switch.
$4,500 OBO
IMG_7171.JPGIMG_7172.JPGIMG_7174.JPGIMG_7175.JPGIMG_7176.JPGIMG_7181.JPG
