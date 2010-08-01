Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 78 Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism The gas door's are still sold new but the latches seem impossible to find. Has anyone tried to reproduce a similar latch to work? Or would anyone be interested if I tried this? Learning what I can. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 98 Re: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism The latch from the storage compartment door of a TS is the same as an X2 fuel door, except for the stainless steel hook. Start with remaking the hook so people can reuse the TS latch on their X2. There seems to be a number of TS's that are broken up and sold for parts. I don't know too many people know that the TS and X2 share this part. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 78 Re: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism Yea I actually was helping my sister's boyfriend build a TS and noticed that the latch is the same. I'll look into that difference Learning what I can. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) aggrovated, LJRubi05 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

