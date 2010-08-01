pxctoday

  Today, 09:23 AM #1
    LJRubi05
    LJRubi05 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    21
    Posts
    78

    Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism

    The gas door's are still sold new but the latches seem impossible to find. Has anyone tried to reproduce a similar latch to work? Or would anyone be interested if I tried this?
    Learning what I can.
  Today, 09:58 AM #2
    Kershawman
    Kershawman is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    98

    Re: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism

    The latch from the storage compartment door of a TS is the same as an X2 fuel door, except for the stainless steel hook. Start with remaking the hook so people can reuse the TS latch on their X2. There seems to be a number of TS's that are broken up and sold for parts. I don't know too many people know that the TS and X2 share this part.
  Today, 11:01 AM #3
    LJRubi05
    LJRubi05 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    21
    Posts
    78

    Re: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism

    Yea I actually was helping my sister's boyfriend build a TS and noticed that the latch is the same. I'll look into that difference
    Learning what I can.
