Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism
The gas door's are still sold new but the latches seem impossible to find. Has anyone tried to reproduce a similar latch to work? Or would anyone be interested if I tried this?
Re: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism
The latch from the storage compartment door of a TS is the same as an X2 fuel door, except for the stainless steel hook. Start with remaking the hook so people can reuse the TS latch on their X2. There seems to be a number of TS's that are broken up and sold for parts. I don't know too many people know that the TS and X2 share this part.
Re: Kawasaki X2 Gas Door Locking Mechanism
Yea I actually was helping my sister's boyfriend build a TS and noticed that the latch is the same. I'll look into that difference
