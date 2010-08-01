Hey everybody, I'm new to kawi's, typically stick with seadoos but I ended up with a clean 96 zxi 750. Hit the start button and it just clunks like it was stuck on the flywheel. I took the starter off and felt inside the mag housing, bendix was in there jammed. got it back to where it should be, reinstalled the starter and it turns over great, until i put the spark plugs back in. Im leaning toward it needing a starter and bendix but want to be sure before i rip it all apart. Any input is appreciated as I'm not too well versed on these machines. Thanks in advance!