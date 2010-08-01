Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Sea Doo GTi #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,205 1996 Sea Doo GTi Hi All,



So a question on reasonable compression...



I recently acquired this ski from a close friend of mine whom no longer rides and he has owned this ski since new and he has used it as a shared family ski with me. I know where it's been, it's service history, bumps/bruises etc. The ski is all original and the engine has never been rebuilt nor has the jet pump. It even has the dreade grey Tempo fuel lines along with slightly clogged fuel filters in the carbs and the nasty green goo to top it off! I've got all new A-1 rated USCG low permeation fuel lines and Oetiker clamps all put together along with genuine Mikuni kits and Mikuni N/S valves. The collar/neck where the fuel baffle clamps to all but broke off when attempting to remove the baffle to steam clean the tank out. Called the dealer and they will warranty the tank. Otherwise that's $200 ! So that's taken care of.



The compression sits dead nuts at 120 psi in each cylinder with the throttle wide open using an ordinary gauge(the Snap On one still eludes me!) to get a baseline reading of where the internals are at health wise.



My question is this: Is 120 psi strong enough to ride this 600 lb. pig "normally" with only 85 hp, a wear ring most likely way out of spec, 2 people onboard and a full tank of gas safely without getting stranded?



Or does this tugboat need a complete rebuild to get it back to 150 psi, new rebuilt crank and other items to get it back where it should be ?



I only own/work on my 787's and know that engine much better than this model ski.





As always...Thank You for your input!





Cliff If at first you don't succeed...



