Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 kawasaki 750 sx ejects anyone who rides it at high speed! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Arizona Posts 1 1994 kawasaki 750 sx ejects anyone who rides it at high speed! I'm sure this is an old topic and been answered a million times but I'm new to this sport and I'm lost at what to do about this. I have a 94 750 sx that the previous owner put sponsons on and a pretty short ride plate. Being new at it I right away bought the longest ride plate I could find to reduce the porpoising. I got the worx 307 I believe. That fixed the porpoising but now this thing will just eject you at high speed. I thought maybe it was just my inexperience so I put 2 other guys on it who are good and it ejected them as well. They won't even ride it now haha. I had a mechanic tell me the problem was my ride plate was too long and dipping the nose too much to run front sponsons....does this sound correct? Or should I sell the thing asap? Thanks for any help! Last edited by Badams; Yesterday at 11:40 PM . Reason: Horrible spelling. I blame autocorrect #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,591 Re: 1994 kawasaki 750 sx ejects anyone who rides it at high speed! It makes sense to me because the 750 hull doesnt like to go straight AND flat. It wants to teeter over left or right. Combine that with front sponsons and i could see how it might suddenly pitch a rider. Try the old ride plate and see what happens. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



